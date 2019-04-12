Wave Life Sciences to Host Investor Conference Call to Discuss Suvodirsen DMD Clinical Data Being Presented at MDA Clinical and Scientific Conference

Suvodirsen Phase 1 Safety and Tolerability Results Accepted for Oral Presentation



Investor Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Tuesday, April 16

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, today announced that management will host an investor webcast and conference call at 7:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 to discuss the Phase 1 safety and tolerability results of investigational suvodirsen (WVE-210201) in boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) who are amenable to exon 51 skipping. On the call, the company will also review new details on the design of Wave's planned Phase 2/3 clinical trial of suvodirsen in DMD. This conference call is taking place ahead of the data presentations at the 2019 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical and Scientific Conference in Orlando, Fla.

Details of MDA Data Presentations

Oral and Poster Presentations: Safety and Tolerability of Suvodirsen (WVE-210201) in Patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy: Results from a Phase 1 Clinical Trial (Poster #38)

Oral Presentation by Kathryn Wagner, MD, PhD, Kennedy Krieger Institute at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine: Tuesday, April 16, 2:45 – 3:00 p.m. ET; Clinical Trials Session; Regency R-S



Poster Presentation: Design of a Phase 2/3 Randomized Controlled Trial of Suvodirsen (WVE-210201) in Patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Amenable to Exon 51 Skipping (Poster #40)



Poster Presentation: Potency of Stereopure Antisense Oligonucleotides in Cellular Free-Uptake Model Predicts Exon Skipping and Dystrophin Protein Restoration in mdx23 Mice (Poster #58)



Poster Presentation: Investigational Stereopure Exon-Skipping Antisense Oligonucleotides Targeting Exons 51 and 53 in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (Poster #56)

Poster session will take place from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 16.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The April 16, 2019 7:30 a.m. ET conference call may be accessed by dialing (866) 220-8068 for participants based in the U.S. or +1 (470) 495-9153 for participants based outside the U.S. and entering conference ID 8975967. The webcast may be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Wave Life Science corporate website at www.wavelifesciences.com. Following the webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company's proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on Twitter @WaveLifeSci.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, Wave's plans, in connection with the 2019 MDA conference, to present and discuss the Phase 1 safety and tolerability data of suvodirsen and to review new details on the design of its planned Phase 2/3 clinical trial of suvodirsen. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Wave's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as amended, and in other filings Wave makes with the SEC from time to time. Wave undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

Investor Contact:

Kate Rausch

617-949-4827

krausch@wavelifesci.com

Media and Patient Contact:

José Juves

617-949-4708

jjuves@wavelifesci.com