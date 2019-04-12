Sysco Acquires J & M Wholesale Meats and Imperio Foods

HOUSTON, April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, today announced it has acquired J & M Wholesale Meats and Imperio Foods, Inc., leading California distributors with approximately $44 million in combined annual sales.

J & M Wholesale Meats and Imperio Foods, sister companies based out of Modesto, California, operate throughout northern California and Oregon. J&M Meats, founded in 2003, is a foodservice distributor who specializes in center of the plate products, serving foodservice customers and small retail locations in the Hispanic segment. Imperio Foods was founded in 2014 and carries dry Hispanic retail-pack canned good products.

"We are excited to welcome J & M Wholesale Meats and Imperio Foods into the Sysco family of businesses," said Greg Bertrand, Sysco's executive vice president, U.S. foodservice operations. "The acquisition of these businesses is a complementary adjacency to our existing California area business and provides Sysco with the opportunity to further extend our reach into the Hispanic customer segment."

J & M Wholesale Meats/Imperio Foods executives will continue to manage the business, including owner and operator, Maria Jimenez.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With over 67,000 associates, the company operates approximately 330 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 600,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2018 that ended June 30, 2018, the company generated sales of more than $58 billion.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco . For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's Internet home page at http://investors.sysco.com/ , which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. Investors should also follow us at www.twitter.com/SyscoStock and download the Sysco IR App, available on the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Market . In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

For more information contact:

Camilla Zuckero

Media and Investor Relations Contact

Zuckero.camilla@corp.sysco.com

T 281-899-1839