San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Hold Grand Opening at Bonterra in Hanford, Calif., on Saturday, April 13

HANFORD, Calif., April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) and Presidio Residential Capital will hold a grand opening at Bonterra , a new community offering 143 single-family homes in northwest Hanford, on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lenders will be on hand to answer financing questions, and guests can tour three beautifully decorated model homes; enjoy music, donuts and tacos; and enter to win Carrie Underwood tickets, an iPad, Visa gift cards and Santa Cruz Boardwalk tickets.



"Bonterra is a wonderful addition to the Hanford community, offering affordable homes with yards and a range of options to meet the needs of families," said Danny Garcia, vice president of sales at SJV Homes. "These homes appeal to both first-time buyers and empty nesters, and we can't wait to show them off."

Bonterra is offering 143 detached homes in four new floor plans with garage access. The three- and four-bedroom, two-bath homes range in size from 1,342 to 1,788 square feet, on 6,600- to 15,444-square-foot lots. Prices start in the $250,000s.

The community is located in Hanford, about an hour from Fresno, 10 minutes from downtown Hanford and 25 minutes from the Lemoore Naval Air Station.

For more information, home buyers can call Roxanne Aragon at (559) 410-3936 or visit the sales office and model at 2251 Elizabeth Drive, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Bonterra is a joint venture project with Presidio Residential Capital , a San Diego-based real estate investment company that funds 100 percent of the projects and operations of SJV Homes.

About San Joaquin Valley Homes

San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) is a local homebuilder with deep roots in and a strong commitment to the Central Valley. Founders Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill share a vision to build quality new homes in carefully planned neighborhoods for people who love the Valley and want lasting value. In 2013, SJV Homes combined forces with Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate investment firm in San Diego. It has since closed almost 1,500 homes and is now one of the busiest homebuilders in the San Joaquin Valley. For more information, please visit www.sjvhomes.com .

About Presidio Residential Capital

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to invest in excess of $50 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado, Washington and Idaho with current committed capital of $500 million focused on 75 projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

