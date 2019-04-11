Payments Industry Veteran Jeremy Kuiper Joins MetaBank®

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Financial Group, Inc. ® (NASDAQ: CASH ) subsidiary, MetaBank ® ("Meta"), announced today that Jeremy Kuiper has joined MetaBank as Senior Vice President and Head of Meta Ventures. MetaBank is a leader in delivering innovative payment, financing and banking solutions to partners throughout the country. In his role, Mr. Kuiper will lead the Meta Ventures division, which includes responsibility for Meta Capital LLC, Meta's venture capital arm, as well as the innovation process at Meta.



Mr. Kuiper brings more than 20 years of payments industry experience at the executive and board level. Prior to joining Meta, Mr. Kuiper held positions at The Bancorp since 2007, most recently serving as the Executive Vice President and Managing Director of the Payment Solutions division of The Bancorp. Additionally, he has served in senior leadership positions with BankFirst and United Credit National Bank, and served as the Chairman of the Network Branded Prepaid Card Association, now known as the Innovative Payments Association.

"We are pleased to add Jeremy and his extensive knowledge of the payments industry to the team. He is known for creating value, driving innovation, and leading growth efforts. He also has a passion for understanding the financial services ecosystem and identifying ways to better serve customers," said Brad Hanson, President and CEO of MetaBank. "Jeremy is a recognized expert in the payments space and will play a key role in growing our payments and deposit gathering business."

About Meta Financial Group, Inc.®

