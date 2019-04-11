CORT ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated – CORT

NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) from August 2, 2017 through February 5, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Corcept investors under the federal securities laws.



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 13, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=corcept-therapeutics-incorporated&id=1800 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com , slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Corcept had improperly paid doctors to promote its drug Korlym; (2) Corcept aggressively promoted Korlym for off-label uses; (3) Corcept's sole specialty pharmacy was a related party; (4) Corcept artificially inflated its revenue and sales using illicit sales practices through a related party; (5) such practices were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (6) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Corcept's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

