Berry Petroleum to Report First Quarter 2019 Results May 8; Hold Conference Call May 9

April 11, 2019 2:46pm   Comments
DALLAS, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) ("Berry" or the "Company") today announced it will report its first quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 after the close of U.S. financial markets. 

The Company will host a conference call Thursday, May 9, 2019 to discuss these results:

Live Call Date: Thursday, May 9, 2019 
Live Call Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Pacific Time)
Live Call Dial-in: 877-491-5169 from the U.S.
  720-405-2254 from international locations 
Live Call Passcode: 5569905
   

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Investors" section of Berry's website at berrypetroleum.com/investors. An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast:

Replay Dates: Through Thursday, May 23, 2019 
Replay Dial-in: 855-859-2056 from the U.S. 
  404-537-3406 from international locations 
Replay Passcode: 5569905
   

A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the "Investors" section of Berry's website at berrypetroleum.com/investors.

About Berry Petroleum
Berry Petroleum Corporation is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ:BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California. More information can be found at the Company's website at www.berrypetroleum.com.

Contact: 
Berry Petroleum Corporation 
Todd Crabtree - Manager, Investor Relations 
(661) 616-3811  
ir@bry.com

