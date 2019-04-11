Berry Petroleum to Report First Quarter 2019 Results May 8; Hold Conference Call May 9
DALLAS, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) ("Berry" or the "Company") today announced it will report its first quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 after the close of U.S. financial markets.
The Company will host a conference call Thursday, May 9, 2019 to discuss these results:
|Live Call Date:
|Thursday, May 9, 2019
|Live Call Time:
|11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Pacific Time)
|Live Call Dial-in:
|877-491-5169 from the U.S.
|720-405-2254 from international locations
|Live Call Passcode:
|5569905
A live audio webcast will be available on the "Investors" section of Berry's website at berrypetroleum.com/investors. An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast:
|Replay Dates:
|Through Thursday, May 23, 2019
|Replay Dial-in:
|855-859-2056 from the U.S.
|404-537-3406 from international locations
|Replay Passcode:
|5569905
A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the "Investors" section of Berry's website at berrypetroleum.com/investors.
About Berry Petroleum
Berry Petroleum Corporation is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ:BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California. More information can be found at the Company's website at www.berrypetroleum.com.
Contact: Berry Petroleum Corporation Todd Crabtree - Manager, Investor Relations (661) 616-3811 ir@bry.com