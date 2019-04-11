FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AVEO, STMP, CAG and SYNH

CEDARHURST, N.Y., April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Investors Affected: August 4, 2016 - January 31, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the TIVO‑3 trial was inadequately designed to address the OS concerns regarding AVEO's lead candidate drug, tivozanib, from the TIVO-1 trial presented in June 2013; (ii) tivozanib had insufficient survival data to meet FDA approval following its initial 2013 rejection; (iii) this lack of sufficient survival data would put tivozanib at greater risk of delayed FDA approval; and (iv) as a result, AVEO's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/aveo-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Investors Affected: May 3, 2017 - February 21, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Stampscom Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's financial results depended on the manipulation of a USPS program that cost USPS an estimated $235 million per year; and (ii) as a result, the Company's business was unsustainable and its financial results were highly misleading.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/stamps-com-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Investors Affected: Pursuant to the SPO on or about October 9, 2018 and/or between June 27, 2018 and December 19, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Conagra Brands, Inc. The complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose material information, including that (i) Conagra inadequately performed proper due diligence in connection with the acquisition of Pinnacle; (ii) the performance of Pinnacle's three leading brands was not deteriorating due to intensified competition, but to self-inflicted subpar innovation and executional missteps; (iii) Pinnacle's business was performing so poorly that it had resorted to pushing promotional deals to retailers in an effort to boost sales; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/conagra-brands-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Investors Affected: May 10, 2017 - February 27, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Syneos Health, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Syneos Health's internal control over financial reporting was inadequate; (2) concerns regarding Syneos Health's internal control over financial reporting would result in heightened regulatory scrutiny and an SEC investigation into the company's revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Syneos Health's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/syneos-health-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

