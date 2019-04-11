Jetblack Corp. (OTC: JTBK) finalizes agreement to acquire Oregon Marijuana Processor License

PORTLAND, Ore., April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- JetBlack Corp. (OTC:JTBK) ("JetBlack") ("the company") announced it has finalized an agreement to purchase an Oregon Marijuana Processor License. CenAviv™, a wholly owned subsidiary, will focus on high quality edible products for the Oregon markets. The company is eager for federal laws to change so that the possibility of a national market may become a reality. Jetblack will begin the transfer process of ownership and locations with OLCC as soon as possible. In addition, JetBlack is in the process of transferring ownership and locations of a Tier 1 Marijuana Producer License and has recently been assigned an investigator. The company is working diligently to find quality financing for its operations, to build out its indoor location, and work with OLCC to transfer locations and ownership of the marijuana producer and processor licenses.



The company is still laying a foundation and hoping to begin operations and seeing revenues in the near future. "We are all very excited to finalize the agreement to purchase the marijuana processors license in Oregon. It puts us one step closer to achieving one or our goals, which is creating a premium grade edible product for the medical and recreational markets," explained Jetblack CEO Daniel A. Goldin.

About:

JetBlack Corp. (OTC:JTBK) through its family of subsidiaries operates in the emerging Cannabis Industry. The company is in the process of transferring ownership and locations for a Tier 1 Marijuana Producers Licenses with OLCC. In addition, Jetblack has finalized an agreement to begin the process of transferring ownership and locations of an Oregon Marijuana Processors License. The company has also applied for other licenses with OLCC, such as an Oregon Marijuana Wholesale License. The company is focused on building a strong foundation for future growth. Finally, Jetblack has an agreement with a Washington Tier 1 Producer Processor to manage their operations if the company can successfully locate a new location and begin their operations.

A wholly owned subsidiary, Top Tier Science LLC, will manage the Washington State Producer Processor. CenAviv LLC, wholly owned subsidiary, will focus in Oregon on making high quality edible products. In addition the company has formed a new wholly owned subsidiary in Oregon, The Indica Company. The Indica Company™ will focus purely on proprietary indica strains. The company has proprietary genetics which it eagerly anticipates branding and distributing once the company can begin operations.

More information including pictures of our locations can be found at our website www.jetblackcorp.com

Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward- looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties include market risks associated with our business, the inability to raise enough capital to complete our business, economic conditions and increasing competition. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.