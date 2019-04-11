Listen Technologies Names Maile Keone President

BLUFFDALE, Utah, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Listen Technologies Corporation , a leading provider of assistive listening and tour systems for 21 years, announced today that Maile Keone has been named President of the company. She will be responsible for executing Listen Technologies' business plan. Keone, a technology industry sales and marketing expert, previously served as the company's Chief Revenue Officer. She replaces Listen Technologies' founder Russ Gentner as President; Gentner remains Chief Executive Officer. Tracy Bathurst has been promoted to Senior Vice President and remains as Chief Technology Officer.



These executive moves are part of a deliberate and thoughtful plan that affords Gentner more time to focus on strategic planning, business development and partnerships. Keone, with support from Bathurst and the executive team, will focus on running the day-to-day operations of the business.

"It has been an honor to serve as President of Listen Technologies and I am incredibly proud of the growth we have experienced as an organization," said Gentner. "We will continue to develop industry leading products, deliver outstanding customer service and forge strong industry and channel partnerships. Maile has been instrumental in this success, increasingly taking on the responsibilities of President and executing our business plans."

"I look forward to continuing in the role of CEO and focusing on high level, long-term business strategies and partnerships that will position Listen Technologies for growth," added Gentner. "I have full confidence in Maile, Tracy and our executive team and am excited about the future of our organization."

Prior to joining Listen Technologies in 2013, Keone held leadership positions in sales and marketing, operations and employee experience at fast-growing technology companies. Her strengths include strategic thinking, execution, building world-class teams and driving year-over-year sales growth.

"I am excited and honored to serve in the role of President at Listen Technologies," said Keone. "Russ's ambition and visionary leadership lays the foundation for our future and challenges us to identify new ways to excel in product innovation and delivering exceptional customer experiences. I am extremely proud of the passion and daily execution in our organization and look forward to taking firm hold of the opportunities in front of us. Our work makes a difference in the lives of those who hear better because of the solutions we create and service we provide."

Bathurst has 25 years of experience in the audio/visual and telecommunications industries and has held a variety of leadership positions. As Chief Technology Officer at Listen, Bathurst has brought to market several new products and technologies that have served as a platform for the company's continued growth. In his expanded role as Senior Vice President, Bathurst will support Keone in running day-to-day business operations while continuing to oversee Listen Technologies' product innovation.

