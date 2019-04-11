CEOs of American Electric Power and Public Service Enterprise Group Present Long-Term Plans to Investors at Seventh CEO Investor Forum

CHICAGO, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CECP's Strategic Investor Initiative (SII) will convene the seventh CEO Investor Forum on May 8, 2019 in Chicago, with long-term plan presentations by the CEOs of American Electric Power (AEP) and Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) to institutional investors. The first SII gathering in Chicago, the event will also feature an Executive Workshop for investor relations and corporate social responsibility and sustainability professionals to strategize together on the development of long-term investor facing plans at their companies. At previous CEO Investor Forums, the audience has collectively represented $25 trillion in assets under management and featured the CEOs of nearly 30 companies , such as Allstate, IBM, Unilever, and Voya Financial.



Date: Wednesday May 8, 2019 SII's 7 th CEO Investor Forum : 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Register .

: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Luncheon: 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. (for CIF and workshop participants)

12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. (for CIF and workshop participants) Executive Workshop: 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Register. Place: Union League Club of Chicago, 65 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL

Investors and corporate teams interested in attending may register until the event reaches capacity.

A CECP and KKS, Harvard Business School report, The Economic Significance of Long-Term Plans , found early evidence that the presentations at CEO Investor Forums triggered abnormal market returns of 1.83% and share turnover of 7.6%. Companies that communicated plans with higher-quality information – particularly around the themes of Corporate Purpose and Competitive Positioning – also saw higher market reactions. SII's white paper, Method of Production of Long-Term Plans , offers a roadmap for companies to develop and deliver a long-term plan presentation.

The audience of institutional investors will hear long-term plan presentations from:

Nicholas K. Akins, Chairman, President & CEO, AEP

Ralph Izzo, Chairman, President & CEO, PSEG

In addition, confirmed speakers include:

Bill McNabb, former Chairman & CEO, Vanguard and co-chair, CECP's Strategic Investor Initiative

and co-chair, CECP's Strategic Investor Initiative Ilene S. Gordon, retired Chairman, President & CEO, Ingredion

Jon Hale, Global Head of Sustainability Research, Morningstar, Inc.

Donna F. Zarcone, President & CEO, The Economic Club of Chicago

"CECP launched the Strategic Investor Initiative platform because 86% of CEOs told us they were too focused on short-term results," said Daryl Brewster, CEO, CECP. "Through CEO Investor Forums and SII's leading-edge research, CECP is catalyzing the call to shift of trillions of investor capital to the companies that are best able to position themselves for sustainable, long-term value creation."

While each long-term plan presentations are unique, the CEOs of AEP and PSEG are anticipated to address three main themes:

Growth: CECP suggests CEOs talk about plans for future growth, with goals, metrics, or milestones mapping to future years with a minimum five-year trajectory. Companies should articulate their view of the future market place, their industry's operating environment, how future trends may affect their company's operations, and how their growth plans address these related opportunities. Strategy: The CEO should consider including overarching commentary on the role of the Board of Directors in formulating the long-term strategy and its processes for monitoring management in delivery of the plan. This is intended as a focused narrative about future performance, not past performance. Risk: A long-term plan provides a corporation with an opportunity to communicate its view of key financially material risks, including long-range mega-trends (such as climate-related risks) and the relevant frameworks used to identify environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. The majority of this discussion should ideally focus on the strategy and resources allocated to address future risks.

Following the CEO Investor Forum, the two-hour Executive Workshop hosted by SII will lead business leaders through all aspects of developing a long-term plan. The session was designed to enhance collaboration between the different departments involved in planning for a company's long-term growth, strategy, and risk. Topics will include:

The business case to deliver a LTP

What long-term oriented investors do and do not want to see in a long-term plan presentation (LTP)

Best practices in developing a LTP

How to create a LTP

SII is co-chaired by Bill McNabb, former Chairman & CEO, Vanguard, and Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson. SII's Advisory Board is composed of leading investors representing more than $15 trillion in assets under management.

The seventh CEO Investor Forum is generously supported by KPMG. SII is also supported by Bloomberg LP, the Ford Foundation, Heron Foundation, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

ABOUT CHIEF EXECUTIVES FOR CORPORATE PURPOSE (CECP)

CECP is a CEO-led coalition that believes that a company's social strategy — how it engages with key stakeholders including employees, communities, investors, and customers —determines company success. Founded in 1999 by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman and other business leaders to create a better world through business, CECP has grown to a movement of more than 200 of the world's largest companies that represent $11.3 trillion in revenues, $23.8 billion in societal investment, 17.4 million employees, and $15 trillion in assets under management. CECP helps companies transform their social strategy by providing customized connections and networking, counsel and support, benchmarking and trends, and awareness building and recognition.

ABOUT THE STRATEGIC INVESTOR INITIATIVE

The Strategic Investor Initiative is a coalition of thought leaders committed to the long-term movement. Collectively, SII is developing a new platform for leading companies to create, convey, and deliver long-term plans to long-term investors. SII's vision is to spark the movement of trillions of dollars of capital to companies demonstrating performance excellence over the long-term. SII provides tools and resources designed to introduce and support market behaviors that ultimately deliver sustained long-term value for all stakeholders.

