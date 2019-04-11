Norton Rose Fulbright adds prominent renewable energy tax lawyer in New York

New York, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that David K. Burton, a prominent renewable energy tax lawyer, has joined the global law firm's New York office as a partner. He comes to Norton Rose Fulbright from Mayer Brown, where he led the firm's renewable energy group in New York.



Burton is a versatile tax lawyer with extensive experience successfully advising clients on a wide range of US tax matters, with a particular emphasis on project finance and energy transactions. In addition, he also advises clients on tax matters regarding the formation and structuring of domestic and offshore investment funds.



Burton has developed tax-efficient arrangements for numerous clients acquiring and financing major renewable energy projects, including solar and wind projects. In seeking tax efficiencies, Burton is also skilled at handling flip partnerships, sale leasebacks, pass-through leases and other structures.



Prior to entering private practice, Burton served as managing director and senior tax counsel at GE Energy Financial Services, overseeing the tax structures for billions invested in global energy projects, including major tax equity investments in US wind and solar projects. He also has served as a tax lawyer at GE Capital, where his practice focused on aircraft and equipment leasing and financing.



Keith Martin, Norton Rose Fulbright's US Co-Head of Projects, commented:



"I have been a fan of David's work since he was at GE. He is a careful lawyer and an excellent writer. He will be writing for a new tax equity news blog on our website. We have worked opposite each other on multiple transactions, and it will be a pleasure to be on the same team."



Ben Koenigsberg, Norton Rose Fulbright's US Co-Head of Projects, said:



"Our global renewables practice offers the full spectrum of legal services to clients operating in the US and abroad. David's addition underscores our commitment to assembling the strongest team of alternative energy lawyers worldwide."



Burton, who Chambers Global (USA) and Chambers USA (Nationwide) rank as a leading lawyer in Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy, said:



"My clients and my practice will benefit from Norton Rose Fulbright's tremendous global platform and award-winning project finance group, and I look forward to having a part in shaping the future of that team."



Burton earned his JD, cum laude, at the Georgetown University Law Center and earned his BA, magna cum laude, at Ithaca College. He is licensed to practice in New York.



Norton Rose Fulbright is a global law firm providing the world's preeminent corporations and financial institutions with a full business law service. The firm has more than 4,000 lawyers and other legal staff based in Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East.



Recognized for its industry focus, Norton Rose Fulbright is strong across all the key industry sectors: financial institutions; energy; infrastructure, mining and commodities; transport; technology and innovation; and life sciences and healthcare.



Norton Rose Fulbright operates in accordance with its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, aiming to provide the highest possible standard of legal service in each of its offices and to maintain that level of quality at every point of contact.

Norton Rose Fulbright Verein, a Swiss verein, helps coordinate the activities of Norton Rose Fulbright members but does not itself provide legal services to clients.



Norton Rose Fulbright has offices in more than 50 cities worldwide, including London, Houston, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg. For more information, see nortonrosefulbright.com/legal-notices.



