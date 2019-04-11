Elemeno Health Wins the 7th Annual East Bay Innovation Award for Life Sciences

OAKLAND, Calif., April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemeno Health , the developer of a proprietary cloud-based solution for front-line healthcare teams, announced today that it won the 7th Annual East Bay Innovation Award for Life Sciences awarded by the East Bay Economic Development Alliance.



"For healthier children, communities and world, we must work together to deliver higher quality and safety, and do so at a lower cost," said Dr. Michael Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland. "Our partnership with Elemeno Health has streamlined on-boarding of staff, simplified quality measurement, promoted interprofessional teamwork, and enhanced collaboration with our peer institutions."

Developed in collaboration with UCSF and scaled in Alameda County at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland and Alameda County Healthcare Services Agency, the Elemeno solution provides "just-in-time" training, which enables front-line medical professionals to quickly access interactive guidelines, smart checklists and concise how-to videos from any device, 24/7. Through complementary auditing and reporting tools, Elemeno provides a unified solution for quality improvement.

Alameda County Supervisor Keith Carson stated, "As Chair of the East Bay Economic Development Alliance, it is exciting to have innovative, forward-thinking businesses such as Elemeno in the East Bay, and to have the opportunity to recognize the cutting-edge work they are doing to improve the practice and delivery of healthcare through technology."

Elemeno's innovation transforms complicated best practices into bite-sized learning, and social and "gamification" elements are designed to engage and motivate team members. Management and leadership can strategically implement priority best practices and drive front-line adoption at scale to help improve the quality of service and the patient experience.

"In healthcare, we have countless hard-working front-line staff and managers," said Dr. Arup Roy-Burman, CEO and Co-founder of Elemeno Health, and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at UCSF. "Technology must enable them to continually learn from one another and deliver the best care possible. Our staff and our patients deserve it."

About Elemeno Health

Founded in 2016 in Oakland, California, Elemeno Health is backed by digital health venture investor, Launchpad Digital Health, Silicon Valley tech accelerator, Y Combinator, regulatory tech venture investor, Fenway Summer and Berkeley Angel Network. The Elemeno solution is in use by teams in multiple large medical centers and county health systems.