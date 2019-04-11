Winnipeg to Host 10th Canadian Transplant Games - August 10th-15th, 2020

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brenda Brown, President of the Canadian Transplant Association (CTA), is pleased to announce that the next Canadian Transplant Games will be hosted in Winnipeg, Manitoba from August 10th - 15th, 2020.



"We are honoured to bring the CTA Games to our city and province for the first time", says Provincial Director of CTA Manitoba, Mark Miles, "and it's great that it coincides with Manitoba celebrating its 150th anniversary as a province of Canada."

Brown notes that the Games "give transplant recipients, donors, and donor families an occasion to celebrate the opportunities that organ donation brings to each of them, and the new relationships that are built through participation in the Games."

The Games will be hosted by the City of Winnipeg and Tourism Winnipeg along with the Local Organizing Committee of the CTA. Athletes can look forward to world class facilities located in the centre of Canada.

"Hosting the 2020 Canadian Transplant Games is an opportunity to once again showcase Winnipeg to the rest of Canada", said Dayna Spiring, President & CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg, Inc. "We are thrilled to welcome 500 athletes to Winnipeg. Our incredible community of sports fans and world-class attractions will make next year's Games a memorable experience for each and every participant."