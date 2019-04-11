Mspark Appoints Lori Sigler to Chief Financial and Operating Officer

HELENA, Ala., April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a leading national shared mail company, is proud to announce Lori Sigler has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer in addition to her responsibility as Chief Financial Officer.



Lori Sigler in her role as Chief Financial Officer has helped the company post significant growth in revenue and bottom-line margin, and also led diligence and integration for six acquisitions over two years. In addition to her CFO role, as COO Lori will be responsible for all aspects of Mspark's manufacturing, print and paper organization. Lori was recently honored as one of Birmingham Business Journal's Top 40 Under 40.

Steve Mitzel, CEO at Mspark commented, "I couldn't be more proud of all Lori has accomplished in her time at Mspark, and look forward to seeing all she will achieve in her new role. Lori's knowledge of our business, process and data will provide enhanced leadership in our manufacturing and operations team to help propel Mspark forward."

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise-to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27.5 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

