Steadman Philippon Research Institute and U.S. Olympic Committee host third annual Injury Prevention Symposium

Vail, Colorado, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) and the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) join forces for the third straight year in convening the Injury Prevention Symposium, a three-day event held May 1-3 at the Vail Marriott Mountain Resort.

Dr. Marc Philippon, Managing Partner, The Steadman Clinic and Co-Chair of Steadman Philippon Research Institute, and Dr. Bill Moreau, Vice President of Sports Medicine at the USOC, welcome featured speakers and attendees to the 2nd Annual Injury Prevention Symposium.









The prestigious event is a partnership between SPRI and the USOC's Coalition for Prevention of Illness and Injury in Sport. Researchers and physicians from around the world will gather to discuss and collaborate regarding advancements in injury prevention.

While the majority of sports medicine and scientific summits deal with modern breakthroughs and newly discovered methods to treat and repair injuries, be it surgically or through physical rehabilitation, this annual meeting focuses on the prevention of injuries and how to keep athletes of all ages out of surgery and rehabilitation, and on the playing fields and ski slopes.

Dr. Marc Philippon, SPRI co-chair and managing partner of The Steadman Clinic, spoke directly to the mission of the Injury Prevention Symposium.

"The goal is to prevent injuries before they happen," said Philippon. "As much as I love being a surgeon, when I have a young athlete and I see a large cartilage defect, I truly feel that we should have intervened sooner. Sometimes subtle muscle imbalances from soft tissue injury can lead to more problems. The key is to intervene promptly if needed. That's why prevention is so important. And that is what we will talk about at this symposium.

"My colleagues and I are known in our field as being thought leaders and innovators in orthopaedic surgery and research," continued Philippon. "Through the continuous efforts of our world-class researchers and scientists at SPRI, we place a major emphasis on finding new methods to help in the prevention of injuries and the furthering of the competitive and recreational careers of the athletes we treat."

Dr. Bill Moreau, co-chair of the Injury Prevention Symposium and vice president of sports medicine at the USOC, offered his thoughts on working in collaboration with SPRI and The Steadman Clinic.

"The Steadman Clinic and its team of world-class surgeons are well known throughout the world of sports medicine, however what many don't often see are the scientific research and innovative methods that SPRI and the Clinic have introduced in the study of injury prevention," said Moreau. "Every year, this symposium gives us all the chance to hear some of the top specialists in the field today talk about what is most important to all of us—better ways to help our young and dedicated athletes compete and excel in their sports and not succumb to career-threatening injuries along the way."

The Injury Prevention Symposium kicks off on Wednesday, May 1 with registration and a cocktail reception welcoming featured speakers and attendees. The schedules for Thursday and Friday include presentations in both the morning and afternoon, featuring noted physicians, surgeons, clinicians and researchers that specialize in injury prevention and sports medicine. Topics will include the prevention of sports-related concussions, which has become a prevalent issue today. Other sessions will focus on the latest indicators of potential injuries in various sports and competitions. One of the Friday afternoon sessions will focus exclusively on winter sports and the injury prevention challenges specifically related to those activities.

"We have had rave reviews from our two previous events," added Philippon, "and know that this conference has become an annual staple in the calendars for so many doctors, clinicians and researchers in the field of sports medicine and rehabilitation. We look forward to hosting them in Vail this May and continuing our scientific journey with a keen eye on injury prevention."

For further information on the Injury Prevention Symposium, contact Lynda Sampson, Vice President of External Affairs at SPRI (lsampson@sprivail.org).

Attachment

Lynda Sampson Steadman Philippon Research Institute 970-479-1563 lsampson@sprivail.org