Rundo Selects OmniComm's TrialMaster® and TrialOne® eClinical Solutions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rundo International Pharmaceutical Research & Development Co., Ltd. (Rundo), a prominent, Shanghai-headquartered contract research organization (CRO) has selected eClinical solutions from OmniComm Systems, Inc. (OTCQX:OMCM), a leading global provider of clinical data management technology. Under the terms of two separate agreements, Rundo will use OmniComm's TrialMaster EDC and TrialOne for research.



Rundo's customers in China include domestic and multinational companies, with research ranging from Phase I through IV clinical trials. After comprehensive evaluations, Rundo selected OmniComm's eClinical solutions for multiple reasons, including the availability of mature and validated systems, multiple therapeutic areas of experience, support of industry standards and competitive pricing. Additionally, OmniComm's eClinical solutions provide market-leading technology for early phase research and Phase II-IV studies.

As a system that is compliant with global industry standards, TrialMaster allows user organizations to ensure the quality and integrity of data collected and managed during an entire set of studies. TrialMaster also enables users to comply with China's FDA (NMPA) regulations and approval process for new drugs, and comply with regulations from the U.S. FDA and the EMA.

TrialOne reduces timelines and costs through faster and more directed volunteer recruitment, easy-to-build schedule-based workflows, real-time Bedside Data Collection (BDC), direct data capture from devices, and automated processing of laboratory samples. These factors enhanced the confidence of Rundo to set up the industry-leading early phase clinics and deliver top service to the customers.

About OmniComm Systems, Inc.

OmniComm Systems, Inc. is a leading strategic software solutions provider to the life sciences industry, offering eClinical solutions for clinical research with an extensive global experience from more than 6,000 clinical trials. For more information, visit www.omnicomm.com

About Rundo

Rundo International Pharmaceutical Research & Development Co., Ltd. (Rundo), founded in 2004, is one of the top CROs in China, specialized in providing professional clinical research outsourcing services to domestic and multi-national clients. Rundo is headquartered in Shanghai with offices located in Beijing, Guangzhou, and a few other cities in China. Rundo has expanded its services and established subsidiaries including a biometrics service center in Jiangsu Province, a Site Management Organization company providing services nationwide in China, Phase I clinics in Hunan Province and a Japan subsidiary. Please visit http://www.rundo-cro.com/ for more information.