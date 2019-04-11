Showdigs Raises $3 Million Seed Round to Fuel Growth of Its Rental Property On-Demand Showing Platform

SEATTLE, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Showdigs , an online platform that streamlines the process of rental showings for both consumers and property managers, today announced that it has closed $3 million in seed funding, led by Trilogy Equity Partners. In connection with this financing, Amy McCullough, Managing Director at Trilogy, will join the Showdigs Board of Directors.



The Showdigs platform enables rental prospects to automatically schedule property tours at their convenience with a trusted broker, eliminating existing challenges in scheduling and providing the same benefits of self-showings without any of the downsides. Showdigs is currently available in Seattle and Portland and plans to expand to other major cities in 2019. Property managers and real estate brokers interested in learning more can schedule a demo here .

"Today's online consumer has become accustomed to immediate gratification and a personalized experience. Unfortunately, the process of scheduling tours of rental properties has failed to keep pace and remains frustrating for both consumers and property managers alike," said Kobi Bensimon, founder and CEO of Showdigs. "Showdigs transforms the property management market by combining integrated mobile technology with professional brokers, enabling property managers to vastly improve the experience of prospects while managing their business at a higher scale."

Showdigs was founded in March 2018 by Kobi Bensimon, a real estate technology veteran who was the co-founder and CEO of ActiveBuilding, a real-estate start-up that redefined the experience for apartment renters in the US and was successfully acquired by RealPage in 2013. Kobi is also an investor and board member for LifeLoop and Lineups.io. He earned an MS EECS and an MBA from MIT.

"Our investment philosophy is focused on identifying both unique market opportunities that are ripe for technological innovation and the exceptional entrepreneurs behind them," said Amy McCullough, a Managing Director at Trilogy. "Showdigs provides an intuitive, in-demand solution for renters while simultaneously enabling busy property managers to run their business with increased efficiency. Kobi is a tremendous entrepreneur who we've known for many years and are thrilled to partner with him and the entire Showdigs team as they make their mark in the PropTech space."

About Showdigs

Showdigs is a location-based app the gives renters access to on-demand property tours. The company's online platform crowdsources from a network of local real estate agents to provide immediate showings for potential tenants, making the process simple and cost-efficient for property managers. Showdigs is privately held and headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Learn more at www.showdigs.com.

