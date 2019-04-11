Protagen Protein Services and BioAnalytix Merge to Create Global Analytic Service Partner for Biopharmaceuticals

HEILBRONN, Germany and BOSTON, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protagen Protein Services GmbH (PPS), a full-service contract research organization (CRO) in protein analytics and BioAnalytix Inc., a Cambridge (MA)-based specialized provider of advanced analytics in biopharmaceutical development announced today a merger that will transform the combined company into a leading global analytic services provider for the biopharmaceutical industry. Today's announcement creates a best-in-class partner for biopharmaceutical companies worldwide to benefit from the most advanced, integrated and complete analytic services capabilities in biopharmaceutical development, from clone selection through drug approval to commercialization.



In working together with its pharmaceutical partners, the PPS and BioAnalytix teams generate best-in-class analytic data packages and provide scientific, technical and regulatory support to advance, de-risk and accelerate all stages of biopharmaceutical development at the highest of quality from clone through clinic.

Martin Blüggel, Founder and CEO of PPS, stated "Both companies have shared a similar vision, entrepreneurial agility and heritage of excellence in supporting leading pharmaceutical companies with high-end analytics and strategic solutions through development. We are very excited to serve our pharma partners more directly in the FDA and EMEA territories, and continue our expansion in capacities and capabilities, now including BioAnalytix's innovative areas such as advanced HDX-MS and in-vivo CQA Mapping."

Kirtland Poss, Founder and CEO of BioAnalytix added, "We are thrilled about the combination of both companies and their analytic offerings. The broader platforms will enable us to provide a significantly greater range of analytic data packages and regulatory support here in the US as we expand our capabilities in advancing, de-risking and accelerating all stages of biotherapeutic development with our pharma partners."

By combining analytic platforms, programs and highly experienced analytic teams based both in US and in Europe, PPS and BioAnalytix will work directly and more broadly with leading biopharmaceutical companies in designing, generating and delivering integrated analytical data packages, and strategic support along the full development continuum, from developability and lead optimization, clone selection and process development, extended characterization and comparability, stability testing for control strategy design and CMC filings through commercialization and full GMP testing of commercial products.





About Protagen Protein Services

Protagen Protein Services GmbH (PPS) is a leading CRO and a recognized expert for GMP compliant protein analytical services. More than 20 years of market experience and the comprehensive spectrum of analytical methods ensure the highest quality for customers in the pharmaceutical, biotech and life science industry. PPS partners with customers in developing innovative biologics by providing full service analytical support, complete documentation and outstanding project management from clone to clinic. PPS supports biosimilar developers with a broad range of analytical methods and consulting in achieving and demonstrating biosimilarity.

About BioAnalytix

BioAnalytix, Inc. is a specialty analytic services company working with leading biotherapeutic companies in the development and application of advanced analytics and data analysis of complex biologics. Based in Cambridge, MA and becoming part of Protagen Protein Services GMBH, Germany in 2019, BioAnalytix's programs are oriented around hybrid LC-MS, physical chemistry and data analysis platforms for precisely characterizing complex biotherapeutics from candidate selection through commercialization.

