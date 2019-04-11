Bombora Appoints Steve Bach and Havona Madama to Executive Roles Amid Rising Revenue

NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanks to the increasing success of its Company Surge® and Audience Solutions data products, Bombora's revenue has grown to ninety times its 2014 size, the company reported today. Helping the company surf that wave of growth will be financial expert Steve Bach, who becomes the company's first Chief Financial Officer, joining Havona Madama, who recently became Chief Privacy Officer and General Counsel.



Bombora's Company Surge® shows B2B marketers which companies are actively interested in specific products and services. To discern this rising interest, Bombora monitors 5,000 topics being consumed globally across the B2B web. The monitoring provides a baseline of the interest from within a company on each topic. Increased interest in a particular topic signals the research that happens prior to a purchase. Marketers and their agencies can then advertise to, call on, email, and customize content for the right prospects just as those prospects are entering a buying phase.

Bach will be instrumental in helping the company continue its mission of scale and interoperability across the mar-tech ecosystem. He joins Bombora with more than 20 years of finance and operations management experience with technology firms large and small, including American Airlines, Frito-Lay, Successfactors, Nimblefish and Thismoment.

Meanwhile, in her dual role, Madama will lead all legal activities and manage Bombora's privacy program, a crucial component for a marketing data company amid increased regulation. Prior to joining Bombora, Madama was the Founding Partner of Madama Griffitts O'Hara. There she provided business, litigation and IP counsel to entrepreneurs in entertainment and technology startups.

"Steve has guided a number of companies through successive stages of rapid growth," said Bombora CEO Erik Matlick. "And as a former Naval pilot and mission commander, he's proven himself capable of remaining cool under pressure. His expertise will help us accelerate our position as the leading intent data provider. As consent-based data becomes the only viable option we are well placed given Havona's focus and experience. Both in the US and abroad, she and her team ensure that we are exceeding industry standards for privacy and compliance."

Bombora has recently added a number of high-level channel partners, including Marketo and DiscoverOrg . Bombora has also rolled out a number of advanced products to help marketers find and reach qualified prospects, including:

, which enables companies to understand exactly how new customers came to make purchase decisions during the previous 18 months; Google Analytics Sync, which brings website reporting about business visitors and their topics of interest across the B2B web directly into existing Google Analytics accounts;

Audience Verification, which validates the companies and the impressions delivered to a target account list for digital advertising campaigns.

Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent, improving performance across all activities. The use of intent data revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to one another, creating an environment in which marketing is valued for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit bombora.com .

