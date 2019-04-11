Hagens Berman Reminds Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Investors of May 13, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) of the May 13, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Corcept Therapeutics securities between August 2, 2017 and February 5, 2019 (the "class period") and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information or to inquire about serving as Lead Plaintiff click



According to the complaint, during the class period Defendants misled investors by concealing (a) improper payments to doctors to promote its drug Korlym, (b) its aggressive promotion of Korlym for off-label uses, and (c) the possibility that the Company's sole specialty pharmacy was a related party.

In response to reports highlighting this- and other- potential misconduct, the price of Corcept shares has significantly fallen.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Defendants used a captured pharmacy to improperly boost sales or hide losses," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

