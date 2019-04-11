Altimmune To Present NasoVAX Phase 2 Data at the World Vaccine Congress in Washington, D.C.

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT), a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company, today announced an oral presentation at the World Vaccine Congress being held in Washington D.C. on April 14-17, 2019. The presentation will take place on April 16, 2019 at the Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel at 12:55pm Eastern Time.



Dr. Sybil Tasker, Chief Medical Officer of Altimmune, will present data from the Company's Phase 2 study and the recently completed Phase 2 extension study for NasoVAX. The Phase 2 data showed that NasoVAX was well-tolerated and highly immunogenic, demonstrating 100% seroprotection at two of the three dose levels studied. Data from the extension study demonstrated that the immunogenic responses were durable with 100% of the evaluated subjects remaining seroprotected, and the seroconversion rate remained unchanged for more than one year after vaccination. Durable responses on the order of one year are not expected from current injected influenza vaccines and suggest that the immune response induced by NasoVAX could be protective for the duration of a long flu season.

"The data being presented clearly show NasoVAX's potential as a safe, effective, and durable flu vaccine," said Vipin K. Garg, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Altimmune. "NasoVAX delivers improved immunogenicity as a painless, needle-free, easily-administered intranasal vaccine and offers clear benefits over currently marketed flu vaccines. We believe in this program's commercial potential and are actively looking for a strategic partner to further develop and commercialize NasoVAX."

About NasoVAX

NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine, uses an adenovector to achieve expression of the influenza antigen in the target cell, thereby potentially stimulating a broader immune response than traditional influenza vaccines. Our Phase 2a trial evaluating NasoVAX indicated that the vaccine was well-tolerated at all doses tested. Additionally, the achievement of 100% seroprotection and statistically significant increases in mucosal antibody at two of the three dose levels studied has set NasoVAX apart from other intranasally administered vaccines. Strong T-cell responses were also observed at the highest dose. This combination of serum antibody, mucosal antibody and Tcell responses provides the potential for improved ability to prevent infection and suggests that NasoVAX could have a greater impact on flu symptoms and shedding of the flu virus than currently approved influenza vaccines. As part of the Phase 2 study all subjects were followed for an additional six months after vaccination to assess the durability of the antibody response and approximately half of the subjects from the highest dose group were also evaluated between 12 and 14 months after initial dosing for additional immunogenicity assessment. These new NasoVAX data, obtained from the group of 8 subjects that returned for analysis show that the immune response elicited by NasoVAX remained at seroprotective levels for at least 13 months.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. HepTcell is a synthetic peptide immunotherapeutic candidate designed to break immune tolerance in chronic Hepatitis B infection. ALT-702, a TLR7/8 agonist conjugate, is a tumor immunostimulant product candidate that has the potential to safely elicit or improve immune responses in a variety of cancer indications. NasoVAX, our influenza vaccine candidate, has unique characteristics that stimulate multiple arms of the immune system and offers the potential to stop infection and the spread of flu, while being easier to administer through an intranasal spray. NasoShield is a next-generation intranasal anthrax vaccine candidate that is designed to provide more rapid and stable protection than the only approved anthrax vaccine. By leveraging the complementary attributes of its proprietary technology platforms, Altimmune is able to design and develop immunotherapeutic products tailored to address a wide range of disease indications including both acute and chronic infections and cancer. For more information on Altimmune, please visit the website www.altimmune.com .



