AAAASF Board Appoints Thomas S. Terranova Executive Director

Gurnee, IL, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities, Inc. (AAAASF) has appointed Thomas S. Terranova, JD MA, as the organization's Executive Director. Terranova succeeds Interim Executive Director Lisa Stichert.



"We are exceptionally fortunate to have someone of Tom Terranova's caliber and experience to lead AAAASF into the future," said Gary M. Brownstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of AAAASF. "He's focused, motivated, incredibly knowledgeable about accreditation with an outstanding educational background and years of experience including with AAAASF. I am certain that with his superb skills, the vision of the AAAASF Board of Directors will be surpassed."



Most recently Terranova has served as a corporate attorney at Greenberg Traurig, LLP. Prior to that he served as the Interim Chief Operating Officer, Director of Accreditation, and Director of Legislative & External Relations at AAAASF.



During his tenure at AAAASF Terranova led numerous triumphs for the organization including a year-long Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) deeming review and was instrumental in continually improving AAAASF CMS Performance Measure scores. In addition to introducing many process improvements and innovations Terranova was also able to contract with one of the largest Life Safety Code organizations world-wide setting AAAASF apart from other accrediting organizations.



"This is an immensely exciting time for AAAASF, and I feel incredibly fortunate for the opportunity to immerse myself in the mission of the organization," said Terranova. "We are at an inflection point in healthcare; we have the responsibility to ensure that patients, who are taking an increasingly active role in their healthcare, are treated in the safest possible setting, and we have the opportunity to drive the conversation about patient safety among all stakeholders. I am confident AAAASF is in a position to continue to be a leader in the healthcare sector, and I am looking forward to the evolution of this great organization."



Terranova received a BA in Political Science and Government from Loyola University Chicago, an MA in International Relations and Affairs from the University of Chicago, and a JD in International and Comparative Law from Loyola University Chicago School of Law. He is currently pursuing an MBA in International Business from the Quinlan School of Business at Loyola University Chicago.



About AAAASF



The American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities, Inc. (AAAASF) was established in 1980 to standardize and improve the quality of medical and surgical care in outpatient facilities and assure the public that patient safety is top priority in an accredited facility. More than 2,500 outpatient facilities are accredited by AAAASF, one of the largest not-for-profit accrediting organizations in the United States. Surgeons, legislators, state and national health agencies, and patients acknowledge that AAAASF sets the "gold standard" for quality patient care.



AAAASF programs include surgical, procedural, oral maxillofacial, international surgical, and dental. AAAASF is also approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to accredit ambulatory surgery centers, rehabilitation and outpatient physical therapy agencies, as well as rural health clinics. For more information, visit www.aaaasf.org or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

