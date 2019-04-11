Cowen to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) ("Cowen" or the "Company") will host a conference call on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2019.



Investors can participate in the conference call by dialing 1-855-760-0961 (1-631-485-4850 outside the U.S.) The passcode for the call is 8598945. A recording of the conference call will be available for one week beginning at 12:00 PM ET on April 25 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (1-404-537-3406 outside the U.S.) and entering passcode 8598945.

The conference call will also be broadcast live through a link on the Investor Relations section of Cowen's website at investor.cowen.com . Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations page of Cowen's website approximately two hours after completion of the conference call.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. ("Cowen" or the "Company") is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company's broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen's investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at cowen.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Cowen Inc.

J.T. Farley

646-562-1056

james.farley@cowen.com