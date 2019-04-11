Saatchi Art's The Other Art Fair Announces Its Second Edition in Chicago This Spring

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saatchi Art's The Other Art Fair ("The Fair"), a leading international fair championing independent emerging artists, announces the return of its second Chicago edition at Mana Contemporary. Showcasing over 120 artists May 16-19, The Other Art Fair Chicago will present a variety of immersive installations and works ranging from photography to paintings and sculptures chosen by an expert Selection Committee. Chicago's own Little Black Pearl, a non-profit that provides opportunities in art, culture and entrepreneurship to youth across Chicago, will serve as the official charity partner. The Other Art Fair will also introduce "Greener Future," its 2019 global initiative promoting a multifaceted approach to eco-sustainability in the arts.



As part of a global effort to reduce its environmental footprint, The Other Art Fair Chicago will join its sister fairs in rolling out Greener Future, a new multi-faceted initiative that includes a collaboration with Broadcaster and Global Head of Collections at Soho House & Co. Kate Bryan. This worldwide initiative aims to inspire a much-needed discussion on climate change through eco-progressive and environmentally friendly projects that attendees can participate in at The Fair.

The Other Art Fair's non-profit partner, Little Black Pearl, founded by Monica Haslip, is a non-profit dedicated to offering visual arts education to youth, adults and families. Through various workshops, mentors and real life application combining art and entrepreneurship, they teach lifelong skills to enhance self-esteem and encourage successful careers within the art space. Their premiere Art and Design Center housing studios creates a safe environment for pottery, wood, metal, painting, glass, photography, and event enterprises. Special for The Fair, Little Black Pearl will have works created by their students on display featuring elements from their workshops including glass-blowing, digital art, and more.

"We are very excited to be returning to Chicago following the success of our inaugural Chicago fair last Fall," said Founder of The Other Art Fair, Ryan Stanier. "We are pleased to introduce our Greener Future program with special features inspired by the creativity of the city that promote a dialogue around how we can help each other be more eco-progressive within the arts."

The artists showcased at The Fair are selected by a panel of art world experts and tastemakers to ensure fair attendees have access to works of high caliber. The Selection Committee for the second edition of the Chicago fair includes Rebecca Wilson, Chief Curator of Saatchi Art; Monica Haslip, Founder and Executive Director of Little Black Pearl; Ysabel Pinyol, Curatorial Director of Mana Contemporary; Nathan Michael, Founder of Low Res Studio; and Vincent Uribe, Director of LVL3.

"Chicago's emerging art scene continues to impress our Selection Committee with the caliber of artists applying to exhibit at the fair," said Saatchi Art Chief Curator Rebecca Wilson, "The Pilsen community was so welcoming and the wealth of talent in the city is absolutely incredible with a mix of local and international artists."

Private View

Thursday, May 16th: 5pm-10pm

Tickets: $30 USD

General Entry:

Friday, May 17th: 3pm-10pm

Friday, Late Evening: 6pm-10pm

Saturday, May 18th: 12pm-7pm

Sunday, May 19th: 11am-6pm

General Tickets Prices:

Adults: $15 advance purchase online | $18 at the door

Students and Seniors: $13.50 advance purchase online | $15 at the door

