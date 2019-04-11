Vasa Fitness Appoints Mindi Bridges Chief Marketing Officer

OREM, Utah, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VASA Fitness today announced the appointment of Mindi Bridges as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Bridges, a seasoned marketing leader with a track record in leading successful marketing programs for respected brands including In-Shape Health Clubs, Abercrombie & Fitch, Treasury Wine Estates and the GAP, will oversee all aspects of marketing and club design to help usher in the next stage of VASA's rapid growth. VASA currently operates 36 clubs in five states, with ambitious plans to complete 12 new clubs in 2019.



VASA's growth projections aim to bring its successful high-value low-price (HVLP) business model, combining beautiful facilities with popular group classes and training at an affordable entry-level price of $9.99, to more regions. VASA's "mall of fitness" approach offers members a variety of amenity options to achieve their goals, from beginners to fitness enthusiasts.

"Mindi brings deep experience in brand building to VASA and she is the leader we need to help us build a scalable business model as we continue to grow in 2019 and beyond," said Rich Nelsen, Chief Executive Officer of VASA Fitness. "At VASA we want to know our members better than anyone in the industry and I am confident that her customer-centric mindset will not only help us understand our members, but meet them exactly where they are in their fitness journey. Mindi has the perfect combination of creativity and innovation that will be critical to our success as we deepen the brand strategy that makes the VASA experience unique in the fitness world."

"Joining VASA is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Bridges said. "VASA has such a great story and the idea of bringing that story to life in a way that current and future members can connect to is important to me. I'm excited to work for a brand with such a positive focus – to make fitness accessible and give everyone an opportunity to be part of a supportive and uplifting fitness community."

Bridges has more than 20 years' experience in bringing world-renowned brands to life for category leaders in retail and fitness. Prior to VASA, she was Vice President of Creative and Operations Services at In-Shape Health Clubs, where she led the company's rebranding initiative and built a team to support the clubs in everything from field communication to how members experience the clubs. Previously, she was an independent Marketing Consultant for companies including Bare Escentuals, LeapFrog, Westfield, Clif Bar and Art.com. Prior, she served as Director of Creative and Interactive services at Treasury Wine Estates where she oversaw all aspects of multi-channel creative marketing for 20 household wine brands. As Senior Director of Brand Marketing and Creative Services at Abercrombie & Fitch, Bridges led a team of 25 and was responsible for overseeing all of the company's existing global brands and launching new brands under the Abercrombie umbrella. Bridges started her career at the Gap in Global Marketing Production. Bridges holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo.

Bridges will spearhead marketing from VASA's new Denver office opening in the Denver Tech Center in May.

VASA Fitness is a high-value, low-price operator of fitness clubs and is among one of the top 20 largest health club operators in the country. VASA's mission is to uplift everyone through fun and happy fitness. VASA offers its more than 300k members in 36 operating locations an incredible value proposition with large, full-service clubs for as low as $9.99 a month. VASA offers top-of-the-line equipment, exercise machines, free-weights and a wide variety of group fitness classes and amenities to help members customize their personal fitness plans. VASA headquarters are in Orem, Utah with club locations across Utah, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arizona. For more information about VASA Fitness, visit vasafitness.com .

