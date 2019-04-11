dynaCERT Secures its First Ontario Trucking Fleet Order

TORONTO, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX:DYA) (OTCQB:DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order for ten (10) HG145 units of its HydraGEN™ Technology from a Toronto area business, Newport Environmental Technologies ("Newport"), a member of the Sparta Group (TSX.V:SAY). Newport, which is a Canadian environmental company focusing on reducing waste and sequestering CO2 emissions, has agreed to purchase the HydraGEN™ Technology to enhance combustion and track greenhouse gas emissions on its entire fleet of highway tractors that operate in the Greater Toronto area.



All vehicles that are to be outfitted with dynaCERT's HydraGEN™ Technology are highway tractors, typically hauling 53-foot bulk trailers and travelling east-west across the North of Toronto via Hwy 401. On average, each vehicle travels about 700 kilometres (435 miles) per day, translating into about 1,700,000 kilometres (1,080,000 miles) per year for the entire fleet and thus consuming some 750,000 litres (198,000 gallons) of diesel fuel and producing over 2,000 tonnes of GHG per year.

Newport's Trevor McCagherty, said, "This purchase is part of our overall strategy that is looking to transform single-use plastics into synthetic fuel to be used to power our fleet and lower our carbon footprint. Our team is familiar with the benefits provided by hydrogen enhanced combustion. HydraGEN™ Technology is particularly important to us as a proven catalyst which increases the burn rate while reducing emissions and improving torque and power. As Sparta continues to look at developing alternative fuel mixtures, HydraGEN™ Technology can enhance all our endeavours including in synthetic diesel as well as in biofuels. What becomes even more interesting is the ability of the HydraGEN™ Technology to measure and track GHG reduction."

The units are expected to be installed over the next several weeks as Newport's equipment comes in for service.

Jim Payne, President & CEO of dynaCERT commented, "As a Canadian company rapidly growing internationally, I am very proud that dynaCERT has been able to obtain the first such noteworthy commitment from an Ontario trucking fleet operating locally. We look forward to working closely with Newport and Sparta and its extremely knowledgeable management. On behalf of the board of directors of dynaCERT, I sincerely thank John O'Bireck, a member of our advisory board, for his invaluable assistance in securing our important new client."

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures, distributes, and installs Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patent-pending technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis and supplies these through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with all types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www. dynaCERT .com

