Press release – No. 08 / 2019





Zealand Pharma to attend ABG Sundal Collier Small & Mid Cap Seminar

Copenhagen, April 11, 2019 – Adam Steensberg, Interim Chief Executive Officer, will attend the ABG Sundal Collier Small & Mid Cap Seminar on April 24, 2019 in Copenhagen. Zealand Pharma is scheduled to present at 8:30 AM CET.

For further information, please contact:

Adam Steensberg, Interim Chief Executive Officer,

Executive Vice President and Chief Medical & Development Officer

Tel: +45 50 60 36 01, e-mail: ast@zealandpharma.com



Lani Pollworth Morvan, Investor Relations and Communications

Tel: +45 50 60 37 78, e-mail: lpm@zealandpharma.com



About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand's current pipeline of internal product candidates focus on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. Zealand's portfolio also includes two clinical license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and pre-clinical license collaboration with Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Glostrup), Denmark. For further information about the Company's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com or follow Zealand on LinkedIn or Twitter @ZealandPharma.

Attachment