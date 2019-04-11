Market Overview

Tesla Announces Date for First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Webcast

Globe Newswire  
April 11, 2019
PALO ALTO, Calif., April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla will post its financial results for the first quarter of 2019 after market close on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.  At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q1 2019 Update Letter, which will be available on Tesla's Investor Relations website.  Tesla will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30pm Pacific Time (5:30pm Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

What:  Date of Tesla Q1 2019 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Time: 2:30pm Pacific Time / 5:30pm Eastern Time
Shareholder Letter: http://ir.tesla.com
Webcast:  http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.

For additional information, please visit ir.tesla.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

Press Contact:
press@tesla.com

