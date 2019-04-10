Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating KushCo Holdings, Inc. (KSHB) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages KSHB Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KSHB). Our investigation concerns whether KushCo has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On April 9, 2019, KushCo announced that it was restating its 2017 and 2018 financial results. KushCo said that it expects its restated net losses for 2018 to be $24.3 million, up from $10.2 million as previously reported.

On this news, KushCo's share price fell by more than 7%, closing at $5.35 on April 10, 2019.

