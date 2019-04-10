Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ESTA Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA). Our investigation concerns whether Establishment Labs has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On April 10, 2019, an article titled, "Establishment Labs: Troubling Conflicts And Financial Red Flags" was published on Seeking Alpha. The article alleged in part that, "[b]ig red flags are apparent in [Establishment Labs'] accounting in the form of near-zero product return allowance, extremely high levels of inventory, several going concern clauses, a peripatetic CEO and a physically detached CFO." The article further alleged that Establishment Labs "may have supplied the SEC and investors with misleading information."

On this news, Establishment Labs' share price fell by more than 9%, closing at $23.51 on April 10, 2019.

