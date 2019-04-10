Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Indivior PLC (INVVY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages INVVY Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Indivior PLC (OTC:INVVY). Our investigation concerns whether Indivior has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On April 10, 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice charged Indivior with organizing a multibillion-dollar fraud to drive up sales of Suboxone Film, an opioid-addiction treatment. Bloomberg published an article detailing the charges against Indivior, noting that according to the Justice Department, "Indivior misled doctors and government health programs into believing that the drug, Suboxone Film, was safer and less likely to be abused than rivals…" The article went on to explain, "Prosecutors said that Indivior marketed Suboxone in a way that allowed some patients to misuse the drug, and did little to stop such practices."

On this news, Indivior's share price fell by more than 70%, closing at $2.30 per share on April 10, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Indivior shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Indivior please go to http://www.bespc.com/invvy/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.