SpendLabs Appoints Prashant Kumar as CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpendLabs , the leading commercial card management and payment analytics company, announced that its board of directors has appointed Prashant Kumar as its Chief Executive Officer.

"We are delighted to have someone of Prashant Kumar's caliber, experience and relentless drive, step up to lead SpendLabs," said Dr. Dev Shukla, Executive Chairman of the Board. "Prashant is a visionary with a proven track record of successfully executing on customer-focused initiatives that drive improved financial performance. As SpendLabs' Chief Business Officer, he developed a solid understanding of our products, markets, and customers."



"I am honored and excited to lead SpendLabs into its next phase of growth in the rapidly changing payments industry," said Prashant. "Our products deliver unique and exceptional value to financial institutions and businesses across the globe. With the collaboration of partners, we will continue to win and grow with world-class customers."



SpendLabs enables businesses to better manage their cards, providing visibility into corporate spend using ML/AI driven predictive analytics and anomaly detection. SpendLabs has been deployed by leading global banks, such as RBS . Issuing Banks use SpendLabs' white-labeled mobile and web solution to drive more card adoption and spend while reducing operating costs.

Contact info:

Email: pr@spendlabs.com

Organization: Spend Labs, Inc.

Company URL: www.spendlabs.com