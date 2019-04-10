INFINITI Qs Inspiration: A Sports Sedan for the Electrified Era

INFINITI Qs Inspiration to make global debut at next week's Auto Shanghai 2019, offering a new perspective on the design and layout of the sports sedan.

HONG KONG, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINITI has revealed the first image of the Qs Inspiration, a sports sedan concept for the electrified era. Set for its global debut at next week's Auto Shanghai 2019, the Qs Inspiration offers a new perspective on the design and layout of the sports sedan, with an elevated driving position and high-performance electrified all-wheel drive (e-AWD) power.

Representing INFINITI's desire to challenge tradition, the Qs Inspiration previews a forthcoming INFINITI production model and hints at the company's electrified future, in which the brand will offer electric and e-POWER powertrains.

The concept's all-new flexible architecture has been developed specifically to accommodate high-performance electrified powertrains, and it enables a reinterpretation of traditional ‘three-box' sedan design. INFINITI designers and engineers have been able to adapt the mechanical layout and physical proportions of the car, engaging drivers and keeping them connected to the road while providing a sense of elevation and control.

Sedans have represented the backbone of INFINITI's lineup since the brand's inception in 1989, with enthusiast drivers drawn to their abundant power and low center of gravity. Three decades on from the arrival of the technology-laden Q45 sedan, the Qs Inspiration features a low-mounted powertrain and potent e-AWD system engineered to thrill drivers with instantaneous acceleration and sustained power delivery. The raised driving position offers a clearer view of the road ahead without a raised body to compromise dynamics.

Christian Meunier, Chairman of INFINITI, comments: "For 30 years INFINITI has built a reputation for introducing new technology that delights and gives confidence to drivers. The age of electrification presents us with an opportunity to renew our credentials as an innovative challenger brand, ready to move quickly and decisively in this growing and exciting area of the market."

The INFINITI Qs Inspiration will be revealed at Auto Shanghai 2019 on April 16. Full press information will be available at www.infinitinews.com .

