Northland Announces Its First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Release Date and Provides Investor Call & Webcast Details

TORONTO, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland") (TSX:NPI) announces it will release its 2019 first quarter financial results after market close on May 8, 2019. Northland's management will hold an investor conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday May 9, 2019, followed by a question and answer period.



Conference call details:

Date: Thursday May 9, 2019

Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET﻿

Phone Number: Toll free (North America): (844) 284-3434



Toll free (International): (949) 877-3040

The call will also be broadcast live on the internet, in listen only mode and may be accessed directly through the following URL https://engage.vevent.com/rt/northlandpowerinc_ao~9359359a

For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland's website at northlandpower.com on May 10, 2019.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland is an independent power producer founded in 1987, and publicly traded since 1997. Northland develops, builds, owns and operates facilities that produce ‘clean' (natural gas) and ‘green' (wind, solar, and hydro) energy, providing sustainable long-term value to shareholders, stakeholders, and host communities.

The Company owns or has an economic interest in 2,429 MW (net 2,014 MW) of operating generating capacity and 269 MW of generating capacity under construction, representing the Deutsche Bucht offshore wind project in the North Sea, in addition to its 60% equity stake in the 1,044 MW Hai Long projects under development in Taiwan.

Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares and Series C convertible debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B, NPI.PR.C, and NPI.DB.C, respectively.

