Badger Daylighting Ltd. Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Daylighting Ltd. ("Badger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Darren Yaworsky as its Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective June 3, 2019.



Darren joins the Company from Wajax Corporation, where he was Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO. Darren has held a series of progressively senior corporate finance, treasury, accounting and tax roles at Enbridge Inc., Canadian Pacific Railway and Wajax Corporation. His early career was in capital markets, corporate finance, risk management and operations at two major Canadian banks. Darren holds a Doctorate of Business Administration, a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

"We are pleased Darren has chosen to join Badger and we look forward to his contributions. Darren's strong financial and operational experience are ideally suited to Badger during this time of rapid operational growth and the execution of Badger's key strategic initiatives," said Paul Vanderberg, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Darren succeeds Gerald (Jerry) Schiefelbein whom, as previously announced in December 2018, has elected to retire. Jerry and Darren will work together for a period of time to ensure an appropriate transition of roles and responsibilities.

"On behalf of the entire Badger team, we thank Jerry for his invaluable contributions and dedication to Badger over the past five years, during which Badger has realized rapid growth and successfully expanded its footprint in the United States across a broad range of infrastructure and end use markets. We wish Jerry all the best in his future endeavours and congratulate Darren on his new role," stated Mr. Vanderberg.

About Badger Daylighting Ltd.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSX:BAD) is North America's largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger traditionally works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries. The Company's key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe digging in congested grounds and challenging conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger manufactures its truck-mounted hydrovac units.

