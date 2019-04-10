The North West Company Inc. Releases Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Announces Change to Board of Directors

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:NWC): The North West Company Inc. (the "Company" or "North West") today released its Annual Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended January 31, 2019, its Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, and Annual Information Form for the same period.



These documents can be found on the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.northwest.ca.

New Addition to Board of Directors

North West announces the appointment of Jennefer J. Nepinak to its Board of Directors effective April 11, 2019. Ms. Nepinak is the Senior Advisor to the President, Indigenous Relations at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and will be joining The University of Winnipeg as Associate Vice-President, Indigenous Engagement on August 1, 2019. H. Sanford Riley, Chairman of the Board, said, "We are pleased to welcome Jennefer to our Board. Her experiences at The Canadian Museum for Human Rights and The University of Winnipeg, as well as her legal background and strategic orientation, will provide the Board with a valuable and unique perspective on key issues affecting North West, including our evolving relationships with indigenous communities."

Company Profile

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 244 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CDN$2.0 billion.

The common shares of North West trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NWC".

For more information contact:

Edward Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer, The North West Company Inc.

John King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, The North West Company Inc.

Amanda Sutton, Vice President, Legal and Corporate Secretary, The North West Company Inc.

