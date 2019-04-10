Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GCC 1Q 2019 Conference Call Invitation

Globe Newswire  
April 10, 2019 4:51pm   Comments
Share:

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chihuahua, Mexico, April 10, 2019—Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. invites you to a conference call to review its 1Q2019 results.

1Q19 Earnings Report: April 23, after market close
Conference call:   April 24, 2019
Time:   09:00 am (Mountain time)
10:00 am (Mexico City time)
11:00 am (Eastern time)
Hosted by:    Enrique Escalante, CEO, and Luis Carlos Arias, CFO.
Dial in:   US toll-free:   (800) 239 9838
    International:    +1 (323) 794 2551
    Conference ID:   1017196
Listen-only webcast and replay also available click here
Replay:   04/14/19, from 2:00 pm Eastern time
05/01/19, ending at 11:59 pm Eastern time
    US toll-free:  (844) 512 2921
International:  +1 (412) 317 6671
Replay PIN:  1017196

More information available at:

English webpage
Spanish webpage

For further information, please contact:

GCC Investor Relations:  
Ricardo Martinez
+52 (614) 442 3176
+ 1 (303) 739 5943
rmartinezg@gcc.com		  

GCC med resol logo only.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga