Hi-Crush Partners LP Announces Adjournment of Special Unitholder Meeting to May 22, 2019

HOUSTON, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP), "Hi-Crush" or the "Partnership", today announced that its general partner, Hi-Crush GP LLC, plans to adjourn the special unitholder meeting scheduled for April 11, 2019 once it convenes. The special meeting will be scheduled to reconvene at 9:00 a.m. local time on May 22, 2019, at 1330 Post Oak Blvd., Houston, Texas 77056.



The adjournment will allow unitholders additional time to cast their votes or submit their proxy on the proposals to approve the Plan of Conversion, pursuant to which the Partnership would effect its proposed conversion from a Delaware limited partnership to a Delaware corporation (the "Conversion"), and approve the Hi-Crush Inc. Long Term Incentive Plan to be in effect following the consummation of the Conversion (the "LTIP Proposal").

"We appreciate all of the unitholders who have cast their votes to-date and are pleased with the results so far, which is overwhelmingly in favor of the Conversion and the LTIP Proposal," said Robert E. Rasmus, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hi-Crush. "The adjournment of the special unitholder meeting allows more unitholders to exercise their vote, and remains in line with our plan to effect the Conversion by the end of the second quarter of 2019."

Partnership unitholders who have not voted but wish to do so, or who have questions about the Conversion or the LTIP Proposal, should contact Georgeson, which is assisting the Partnership with the solicitation of proxies, by calling toll-free at 1-877-797-1153.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush is a fully integrated, strategic provider of proppant and logistics solutions to the North American petroleum industry. We provide mine-to-wellsite logistics services that optimize proppant supply to customers in all major oil and gas basins in the United States, and own and operate multiple frac sand mining facilities and in-basin terminals. Our PropStream® service, offering both container- and silo-based wellsite delivery and storage systems, provides the highest level of flexibility, safety and efficiency in managing the full scope and value of the proppant supply chain. Visit HiCrush.com.

