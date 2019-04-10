Alacer Gold Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2019 Operational and Financial Results Conference Call

TORONTO, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alacer Gold Corp. ("Alacer" or the "Corporation") (TSX:ASR) plans to release its first quarter 2019 operating results, financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis before the Toronto Stock Exchange opens on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 (North America).



Rod Antal, Alacer's President and Chief Executive Officer will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. (North America Eastern Daylight Time) / Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. (Australian Eastern Standard Time).

You may listen to the call via webcast at http://services.choruscall.ca/links/alacer20190430.html. The conference call presentation will also be available at the link provided prior to the call commencing.

You may participate in the conference call by dialing:

The corresponding financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, press release, and presentation will be posted on Alacer's website and on www.SEDAR.com.



About Alacer

Alacer is a leading low-cost intermediate gold producer, with an 80% interest in the world-class Çöpler Gold Mine ("Çöpler") in Turkey operated by Anagold Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. ("Anagold"), and the remaining 20% owned by Lidya Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. ("Lidya Mining"). The Corporation's primary focus is to leverage its cornerstone Çöpler Gold Mine and strong balance sheet as foundations to continue its organic multi-mine growth strategy, maximize free cash flow and therefore create maximum value for shareholders. The Çöpler Gold Mine is located in east-central Turkey in the Erzincan Province, approximately 1,100 kilometers ("km") southeast from Istanbul and 550 km east from Ankara, Turkey's capital city.

Alacer continues to pursue opportunities to further expand its current operating base to become a sustainable multi-mine producer with a focus on Turkey. The Çöpler Mine is processing ore from three primary sources: Çöpler sulfide ore, Çöpler oxide ore, and Çakmaktepe oxide ore. With the recent completion of the sulfide plant, the Çöpler Mine will produce over 3.5 million ounces at first quartile All-in Sustaining Costs, generating robust free cash flow over the next 20 years.

The systematic and focused exploration efforts in the Çöpler District have been successful as evidenced by the newly discovered Ardich deposit. The Çöpler District remains the focus, with the goal of continuing to grow oxide resources that will deliver production utilizing the existing Çöpler infrastructure. In the other regions of Turkey, targeted exploration work continues, including an updated Prefeasibility Study and ongoing work on the technical studies for the Gediktepe Project.

Alacer is a Canadian company incorporated in the Yukon Territory with its primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Corporation also has a secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange where CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDIs") trade.

