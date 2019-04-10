WTW, INGN & CTL - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTW)

Class Period: May 4, 2018 - February 26, 2019

Deadline: May 3, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/wtw

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Weight Watchers was experiencing diminished subscriber demand attributable to the onslaught of new competing smartphone fitness apps, meal-delivery services, and other tech advances that were driving down Weight Watchers' new subscriber growth and its subscriber retention rates; (2) diminished subscriber growth, when coupled with a much larger number of fourth quarter subscription lapses than Weight Watchers typically experienced, made it highly unlikely that the Company would retain four million subscribers by the end of 2018; (3) Weight Watchers was not on track to grow its subscriber count to five million or to drive annual revenues to more than $2 billion by the end of 2020; (4) a decreased subscriber count would result in decreased revenues and profits; and (5) consequently, Weight Watchers stock was artificially inflated to over $103 per share during the Class Period.

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN)

Class Period: November 8, 2017 - February 26, 2019

Deadline: May 6, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/ingn

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Inogen had overstated the true size of the total addressable market ("TAM") for its portable oxygen concentrators and had misstated the basis for its calculation of the TAM; (2) Inogen had falsely attributed its sales growth to the strong sales acumen of its salesforce, when in reality it was due in large part to sales tactics designed to deceive its elderly customer base; (3) the growth in Inogen's domestic business-to-business sales to home medical equipment ("HME") providers was inflated, unsustainable and was eroding direct-to-consumer sales; and (4) very little of Inogen's business was actually coming from the more stable Medicare market.

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL)

Class Period: May 10, 2018 - March 4, 2019

Deadline: May 6, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/ctl

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) CenturyLink did not reveal material weaknesses in its internal controls over revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities in connection with its Level 3 Communications, Inc. acquisition; (2) as a result, CenturyLink would delay the filing of its 4th quarter Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2018 despite initially reporting those financial results in a press release dated February 13, 2019; and (3) consequently, CenturyLink's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.