Tractor Supply Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announces the following investor events:



- First quarter 2019 earnings conference call on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. ET, hosted by Greg Sandfort, Chief Executive Officer; Steve Barbarick, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Kurt Barton, Chief Financial Officer. The Company's first quarter 2019 earnings news release will be issued before the market opens that morning.

- 2019 Investment Community Day on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. CT / 9:45 a.m. ET. The event will include presentations from executive management with updates on key initiatives to support the Company's long-term strategic plans. Presenters include Greg Sandfort, Chief Executive Officer; Steve Barbarick, President and Chief Operating Officer; Kurt Barton, Chief Financial Officer; and Rob Mills, Chief Technology, Digital Commerce and Strategy Officer.

These events will be webcast live at IR.TractorSupply.com .

Please allow extra time prior to the events to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the webcasts.

A replay of both the first quarter earnings call and the 2019 Investment Community Day webcast will be available at IR. TractorSupply.com shortly after each conference call concludes.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 29,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At December 29, 2018, the Company operated 1,765 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com .

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 29, 2018, the Company operated 175 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com .

