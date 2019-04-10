Encore Capital Group Teams Up with Habitat for Humanity for 7th Annual Global Volunteer Day

– Encore to provide $40,000 in donations to Habitat and other charitable organizations –

– Day includes 500 volunteers working 2,500 volunteer hours in 10 global locations –

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group , Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG ), an international specialty finance company, today announced it will hold its seventh annual Global Volunteer Day on Saturday, April 13. Activities will take place in 10 locations around the world, including the company's U.S., India, and Costa Rica locations.

Nearly 500 employees will give their Saturdays to spend a collective 2,500 hours in service to their communities. Most of the volunteers will build homes with Habitat for Humanity — an international non-profit that provides affordable housing to low-income families around the world.

"Supporting our communities through economic empowerment is the cornerstone of our business, and we're proud to carry out this mission alongside Habitat for Humanity," said Sheryl Wright, Encore's Senior Vice President of External Affairs. "Through our charitable giving program and the incredible volunteerism of our employees, we are helping to provide affordable housing for people all over the world, which we know is a critical piece of financial well-being."

Encore and its subsidiary Midland Credit Management (MCM), will participate in 10 locations. In the U.S., sites participating include San Diego, Calif., Phoenix Ariz., Troy, Mich., St. Cloud, Minn., Tampa, Fla., Roanoke, Va., Houston, TX., and Hato Rey, Puerto Rico. Global Volunteer Day activities will take place internationally in San Jose, Costa Rica; and New Delhi, India.

"On Saturday, our dedicated Encore family of employees will unite across the globe, volunteering their time and talents," said Wright. "These employees embody our mission to facilitate positive, long-term change in the communities where we live."

Encore held its first Global Volunteer Day in 2013 as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, which underscores the company's commitment to supporting its employees and communities through volunteerism, financial donations and strategic non-profit partnerships. To date, Encore has donated more than $1 million around the world to support organizations like Habitat for Humanity that offer a path to dignity and financial self-sufficiency through education, job skills training and affordable housing. In 2017, Encore launched a financial literacy program for students to complement these efforts, which has already impacted over 2,000 people in high school and community college.

In addition to partnering Habitat for Humanity this Saturday at sites across the U.S., employees at Encore's international locations will support other charitable organizations around the world that align with the company's CSR commitments. New Delhi is partnering with Literacy India and Rainbow Homes and San Jose, Costa Rica, is participating in the Guacalillo beach cleanup.

