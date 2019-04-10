Sparkhound Introduces New Birmingham General Manager at Alabama Cyber NOW IT Security Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkhound, a leading digital solutions firm providing trusted implementation of cloud services, custom applications, advanced analytics, and managed enterprise services, today announced the promotion of Derrick Helms to General Manager of the Birmingham, Alabama office.

As General Manager of Sparkhound's Birmingham office, Mr. Helms will assume the overall responsibility for driving revenue and profitability for the region, overseeing regional business development functions, day-to-day client operations as well as recruiting and further developing the Birmingham team.

"Derrick's tireless work on growing our footprint in the Alabama market has yielded tremendous opportunities to serve the region as the digital provider of choice and we continue to gain additional market share through the network he's built," said Jonathan Meyers, CTO, Sparkhound.

The 4th annual Alabama Cyber NOW Conference is held on April 11, 2019, at the Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa. The conference is attended by CISO's, CEO's, senior executives and managers as well as technical experts and network/system administrators. As a leader in cloud enablement and best-practice deployments, Sparkhound has demonstrated its compliance, security, and data privacy expertise, which has enabled the company to be a premier sponsor and participant for Alabama's premier cybersecurity event — find Sparkhound at booth 214.

"Sparkhound continues to perform digital transformations at the highest level of quality for companies across many vertical industries—giving them the real-world cybersecurity knowledge that Cyber NOW Conference organizers and presenters need to share with attendees," Mr. Helms said. "I am proud to be working with such a progressive and valued company and look forward to growing the Birmingham office in support of our clients' needs."

Media and Analyst Briefings:

About Sparkhound

With multiple locations throughout the United States, Sparkhound is dedicated to enabling its clients' business through leadership and digital transformation. For 20 years, our consultants have provided experience, insights, and digital capabilities to ensure impactful business outcomes. Sparkhound's technology experts join your team to plan, build and run lasting business solutions. Are you ready for a better digital consultant? Visit: www.sparkhound.com



