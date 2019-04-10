Law Week brings free, family-friendly activities to BC communities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Bar Association, BC Branch (CBABC) invites all British Columbians to Law Week activities around BC. Attend a free public law class, take a courthouse tour and enjoy free legal advice from volunteer lawyers.

Law Week is an anniversary celebration of Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Public events provide a chance to discover available legal resources and learn about how the justice system works.

Dial-a-Lawyer Day is the highlight event of Law Week. On Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dial-a-Lawyer Day offers British Columbians free legal advice from a volunteer lawyer for up to 15 minutes by phone.



This complimentary service covers various areas of law including family, business, employment and immigration law, plus wills & estates and tort & motor vehicles. Dial-a-Lawyer Day is available to all British Columbians toll-free at 1-800-663-1919 or 604-687-3221 in the lower mainland.

Law Week activities extend through April and May in many BC communities. Activities include Harry Potter on trial, K9 demonstrations with local police departments, and First Nations Elder story telling. These fun and interesting learning opportunities will take place on the island, through the Northern and Southern interior and in the Lower Mainland. Full details at BCLawWeek.org .

Since 1983, the Canadian Bar Association presents Law Week annually to educate Canadians on the vital role played by lawyers and the courts in guaranteeing an open, independent and unbiased judicial system. Our BC Law Week partners are Continuing Legal Education Society of BC, Law Foundation of BC, Law Society of BC and the Vancouver Bar Association.

The Canadian Bar Association is the professional organization representing more than 38,000 lawyers, judges and law students across Canada with over 7,000 members in British Columbia. Visit CBABC.org .