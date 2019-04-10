Colliers International Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. ((NASDAQ, TSX:CIGI) ("Colliers") today announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held in Toronto on April 9, 2019, the nine director nominees listed in Colliers' management information circular dated February 22, 2019 were elected as directors of Colliers. Directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.





Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld % Votes

Withheld Peter F. Cohen 52,981,495 98.73% 682,027 1.27% John (Jack) P. Curtin, Jr. 52,917,738 98.61% 745,784 1.39% Christopher Galvin 53,655,474 99.99% 8,048 0.01% Stephen J. Harper 52,244,648 97.36% 1,418,874 2.64% Michael D. Harris 51,600,747 96.16% 2,062,755 3.84% Jay S. Hennick 52,519,814 97.87% 1,143,708 2.13% Katherine M. Lee 53,006,543 98.78% 656,979 1.22% Benjamin F. Stein 52,966,480 98.70% 697,042 1.30% L. Frederick Sutherland 53,258,699 99.25% 404,823 0.75%

* As a vote was taken by a show of hands, the number of votes disclosed reflects those proxies received by management in advance of the meeting.

In addition, at the meeting, Colliers shareholders approved, with a vote by a show of hands, the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of Colliers for the ensuing year.

About Colliers International Group Inc.

Colliers International ((NASDAQ, TSX:CIGI) is a leading global real estate services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team, owning more than 40% of our equity, have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $2.8 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management.

