Conversion Labs to Host Conference Call This Afternoon to Discuss FY 2018 and 2019 Expectations

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc. (CVLB) ("Conversion Labs" or "Company"), an e-commerce company focused on building and scaling innovative branded consumer products, will be hosting a conference call today to discuss the results of Fiscal Year 2018, preliminary figures for First Quarter 2019, and plans for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2019.



Conversion Labs reported record yearly revenues of $8.324M for the 2018 Fiscal Year, where the company divested its legacy manufacturing business and expanded its e-commerce portfolio. In preliminary results for 2019, the Company estimates record gross revenue of approximately $3.03 million for Q1 2019, in which March is estimated to have generated $1.32 million.



The Company looks forward to discussing these results in its investor conference call today at 4:15 PM EDT. Shareholders and interested investors are welcome to attend the call by dialing in through the options provided below. A formal Question and Answer Session will be held after the discussion of corporate results. Interested parties can e-mail questions to questions@conversionlabs.com before and during the call, where an effort will be made to answer as many as possible during the designated Q&A session.



Conference Call



Conversion Labs will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 10 2019 at 4:15 PM Eastern Time to provide further details on 2018 results and to discuss plans for upcoming fiscal year 2019. To participate in the call, dial +1 929-205-6099 (U.S.) and use the access code: 835 185 102#. International numbers can be located at https://zoom.us/u/abjJ0XDZSP with the access code: 835 185 102#. Interested participants may also access the conference call through the internet at https://zoom.us/j/835185102 ﻿.



About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. (the "Company") is an e-commerce company with a portfolio of innovative and proprietary brands. Conversion Labs' scalable and global advertising technology infrastructure leverages the world's largest social media, search and e-commerce platforms (Facebook, Google & Amazon) to rapidly grow our continually expanding product portfolio. To learn more about our corporate strategy, brands or for investor relations please visit www.conversionlabs.com or email us at info@conversionlabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "plans," or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Conversion Labs, Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell its products; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the SEC.