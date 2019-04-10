Misawa, Japan, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Air Force issued a sources sought notice for an esports venue and gaming center. Interested parties are to respond by April 25, 2019. Although this is not an opportunity that is open for bidding, responding to a sources sought notice can significantly boost one's chances of winning the eventual contract. For assistance in meeting this deadline with proper registrations, businesses may use third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

713990, All Other Amusement and Recreation Industries, is the designated NAICS code for this opportunity. The Air Force is looking for a contractor who can provide gaming hardware requirements that are consistent to a commercial Esports venue, procure gaming equipment, secure shipping to the designated location, and provide onsite installation. Additional details of the requirements can be found on the Advanced Procurement Portal.

All prospective contractors must be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM). Responses are to be submitted to Denny Chris R. De Guzman (denny_chris.de_guzman.1@us.af.mil) and Katsuyoshi Kodera (katsuyoshi.kodera.jp@us.af.mil). Contracting officers will be unable to assist with specific contractor requirements such as registration in SAM. For a quick registration without errors, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) is a third-party firm that offers full-service SAM registrations for businesses.



