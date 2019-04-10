Zogenix Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

BOSTON, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Zogenix, Inc. ("Zogenix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.



On April 8, 2019, it was revealed that Zogenix had received a refusal to file letter from the FDA regarding its new drug application for FINTEPLA, the Company's proposed treatment for seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. Investors learned that "the FDA determined that the [new drug application]... was not sufficiently completed to permit a substantive review... [F]irst, certain non-clinical studies were not submitted to allow assessment of the chronic administration of fenfluramine; and, second, the application contained an incorrect version of a clinical dataset, which prevented the completion of the review process that is necessary to support the filing of the [new drug application]."

On this news, Zogenix's stock price fell more than thirty percent.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Zogenix securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Dan DeMaria at (888) 868-2385, by email at dan@blockesq.com , or by visiting http://shareholder.law/zogenix .

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

Dan DeMaria

(617) 398-5660 phone

155 Federal Street, Suite 400

Boston, MA 02110

dan@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

Related Links