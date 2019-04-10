Anima Biotech to Present at the BioCentury 26th Annual Future Leaders in the Biotech Industry Conference

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of drugs that specifically control mRNA translation, today announced the company will present at the BioCentury 26th Annual Future Leaders in the Biotech Industry Conference taking place in New York, New York on April 12, 2019.



Yochi Slonim, co-founder and chief executive officer of Anima Biotech, will provide an overview of the company's business, technology and partnering activities and will be available for questions and one-on-one meetings with attendees registered for the conference.

In addition to his presentation, Mr. Slonim will also participate on a panel titled, "Redefining Disease & Expanding the Druggable Universe," as an expert.

Details regarding the company's presentation and panel are as follows:

Panel: Redefining Disease & Expanding the Druggable Universe

Date: Friday, April 12, 2019

Time: 1:30-2:15 PM EDT

Room: 411

Venue: Millennium Broadway Hotel & Conference Center, New York, NY

Event: 26th Annual Future Leaders in the Biotech Industry Conference

Date: Friday, April 12, 2019

Time: 3:45-4:00 PM EDT

Room: 404/405

Venue: Millennium Broadway Hotel & Conference Center, New York, NY

About Anima Biotech

Anima Biotech is advancing Translation Control Therapeutics, the first platform for the discovery of small molecule drugs that specifically control mRNA translation as a new strategy against many diseases. With novel biology that monitors the translation of proteins and proprietary cloud based analysis software, we identify drug candidates that modulate a target protein's production. We develop a pipeline across therapeutic areas and partner with Pharma for their targets including our $1B+ collaboration with Lilly for the discovery and development of translation inhibitors of several targets. Our approach was further validated with 5 granted patents, 14 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations. To learn more about us, visit https://www.animabiotech.com

Media Contact:

Andrew Mielach

LifeSci Public Relations

+1.646.876.5868

amielach@lifescipublicrelations.com