Konica Minolta to Exhibit as Gold Sponsor at ALA 2019

Ramsey, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) and its IT Services Division, All Covered, today announced their gold sponsorship and participation in the Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) 2019 Annual Conference & Expo in Grapevine, Texas, April 14-17.

Konica Minolta is a long-time member of the ALA, whose mission is focused on the delivery of cutting-edge management and technology products and services to the global legal community.

Through its gold sponsorship, Konica Minolta will showcase the following IT solutions to support the law firm of the future:

Advanced Document Workflow Solution - A dynamic, award-winning automated document workflow solution, Dispatcher® Phoenix, streamlines and automates common document processing tasks, maximizing productivity, and helping users increase their business efficiencies.

IT Services - All Covered provides an extensive array of on-site and remote network IT management services specifically designed for law firms on a regularly scheduled or as-needed basis including:

Integration of Legal Technologies

Workflow Analysis and Legal Document Management

Cybersecurity Consulting & Security as a Service

VoiP

Managed IT and Cloud Services

The Lawyer's Help Desk

Workplace of the Future™ - Konica Minolta's Workplace of the Future innovative solutions allow staff to stay connected and work from anywhere. The offering includes Workplace Hub, the industry's first solution to unify systems and create a secure, all-in-one IT ecosystem that makes working safer, easier, and more productive.

Marco Maggio, Vice President of Strategic Practices, All Covered, will also lead an educational track entitled "Outsourcing IT Functions: Is It a Good Idea?" The session will cover the evaluation and implementation process as well as the economics associated with outsourcing IT services.

"Our continued involvement with the ALA and its annual conference provides us with a unique opportunity to educate law firms on the evolution of technology within the legal industry," said Maggio. "When leveraged by law practices, our industry-specific technologies allow our clients to stay focused on their core competencies."

